IHC disposes of petition against medical entrance exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday disposed of the petitions after Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) satisfied the bench on the complaints of students against entrance examinations of medical colleges.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heared a petition filed by students against medical entrance test.

During the hearing, the court observed that the Supreme Court had made it clear that the courts would not interfere in academic matters but the courts could only ask for recounting of papers.

The PMC lawyer said that out of 121,000 students, 67,000 students passed the exam. The test was according to the Federal Textbook Board which was different from the Provincial Textbook Board therefore the plea that 71% who passed the entry test were from Punjab is baseless.

The Chief Justice remarked that whether the answers may be different in the textbook board of Islamabad and Sargodha? He said that no one should pass the exams with just cramming, adding, that unfortunately the education of this country was making robots from cramming.

Justice Minallah said that it was not our prerogative instead it was the job of the parliament and the society to bring reforms in education sector.

It was a tragedy that no one believes in the rule of law, Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked.

The bench said that even in the UK the standard of private schools was much higher than the government. The child couldn't say that he had memorized a certain book but the questions came from another one in exams.

The rights of 67 thousand students couldn't be undermined for some students.

After this, the court disposed of the cases.