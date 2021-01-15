UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Disposes Of Petition Against Medical Entrance Exams

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

IHC disposes of petition against medical entrance exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday disposed of the petitions after Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) satisfied the bench on the complaints of students against entrance examinations of medical colleges.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heared a petition filed by students against medical entrance test.

During the hearing, the court observed that the Supreme Court had made it clear that the courts would not interfere in academic matters but the courts could only ask for recounting of papers.

The PMC lawyer said that out of 121,000 students, 67,000 students passed the exam. The test was according to the Federal Textbook Board which was different from the Provincial Textbook Board therefore the plea that 71% who passed the entry test were from Punjab is baseless.

The Chief Justice remarked that whether the answers may be different in the textbook board of Islamabad and Sargodha? He said that no one should pass the exams with just cramming, adding, that unfortunately the education of this country was making robots from cramming.

Justice Minallah said that it was not our prerogative instead it was the job of the parliament and the society to bring reforms in education sector.

It was a tragedy that no one believes in the rule of law, Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked.

The bench said that even in the UK the standard of private schools was much higher than the government. The child couldn't say that he had memorized a certain book but the questions came from another one in exams.

The rights of 67 thousand students couldn't be undermined for some students.

After this, the court disposed of the cases.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Supreme Court Education Punjab Parliament Job United Kingdom May Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Aw ..

45 minutes ago

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemima’s “What’s Love ..

57 minutes ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

1 hour ago

Govt increases POL prices again

2 hours ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.