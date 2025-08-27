IHC disposes of petition against MNA Ramesh Lal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of the petition for disqualification of member national assembly Ramesh Lal after the case became ineffective.

Justice Muhammad Azam Khan heard the petition of Maharaj Ramesh Kumar.

Ramesh Lal’s lawyer requested the court to dispose of the petition, stating that after the petition was filed, elections were also held, now the petition has become ineffective.

The court disposed of the petition on the request of the lawyer.

The citizen had filed a petition for the disqualification of Ramesh Lal on the minority seat for concealing assets. The citizen had filed the petition in November 2021.