IHC Disposes Of Petition Against PEMRA Notification
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 08:45 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition against PEMRA’s notification for conditioning participation of defence analysts in TV programs with approval of ISPR
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition against PEMRA’s notification for conditioning participation of defence analysts in tv programs with approval of ISPR.
The court was told that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulator Authority (PEMRA) had already withdrawn its notification regarding the matter.
IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar heard the case filed by petitioner Inaamur Raheem Advocate. During hearing, the court was informed regarding the withdrawal of PEMRA’s notification.
The court said that after the withdrawal of the circular, the petitioners are satisfied, hence the petition is disposed of.
Earlier in December, the court had suspended the notification issued by the Authority.
Recent Stories
Dubai Police to host World Rescue Challenge 2027
UAE to launch National Cybersecurity Strategy
Noor Alam for providing relief to masses of KP, Balochistan
Special support of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ali Khan Tareen, a rehabilitation ca ..
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Nawaf Salam on his appointment as Lebanon's Pri ..
National polio immunization drive concludes
High Court Bar elections to be held on Feb 22
One nabbed for making fake call on helpline 15
District Quality Control Board (DQCB) refers 18 drug cases to court
Co-curricular activities vital for refurbishing students’ skills: Dr Sarwar
Our partnership with UAE strategic, growing, Polish President tells WAM
Uzbekistan echoes Pakistan's concerns regarding Afghanistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Noor Alam for providing relief to masses of KP, Balochistan18 seconds ago
-
National polio immunization drive concludes1 minute ago
-
High Court Bar elections to be held on Feb 221 minute ago
-
One nabbed for making fake call on helpline 151 minute ago
-
District Quality Control Board (DQCB) refers 18 drug cases to court1 minute ago
-
IHC disposes of petition against PEMRA notification1 minute ago
-
Commissioner Karachi inspects work of Karachi Red Line Bus Rapid Transit project58 seconds ago
-
Co-curricular activities vital for refurbishing students’ skills: Dr Sarwar59 seconds ago
-
Uzbekistan echoes Pakistan's concerns regarding Afghanistan9 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, Sri Lankan President discuss ways to boost bilateral ties1 minute ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits Edge of Government exhibition in Dubai1 minute ago
-
PM lauds UAE’s visionary leadership for transforming Dubai into a global business hub42 minutes ago