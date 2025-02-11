Open Menu

IHC Disposes Of Petition Against PEMRA Notification

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 08:45 PM

IHC disposes of petition against PEMRA notification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition against PEMRA’s notification for conditioning participation of defence analysts in tv programs with approval of ISPR.

The court was told that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulator Authority (PEMRA) had already withdrawn its notification regarding the matter.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar heard the case filed by petitioner Inaamur Raheem Advocate. During hearing, the court was informed regarding the withdrawal of PEMRA’s notification.

The court said that after the withdrawal of the circular, the petitioners are satisfied, hence the petition is disposed of.

Earlier in December, the court had suspended the notification issued by the Authority.

