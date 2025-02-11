IHC disposes of petition against PEMRA notification

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition against PEMRA’s notification for conditioning participation of defence analysts in TV programs with approval of ISPR

The court was told that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulator Authority (PEMRA) had already withdrawn its notification regarding the matter.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar heard the case filed by petitioner Inaamur Raheem Advocate. During hearing, the court was informed regarding the withdrawal of PEMRA’s notification.

The court said that after the withdrawal of the circular, the petitioners are satisfied, hence the petition is disposed of.

Earlier in December, the court had suspended the notification issued by the Authority.