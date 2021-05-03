IHC disposes of petition of special persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday disposed of a petition after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) informed the bench that it would take separate tests from specials persons for recruitments in department.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case seeking inclusion of special persons in test for recruitment of officers in ECP.

The petition had stated that the ECP had not provided facilities to the special persons during the test for the post. It further said the the special persons were not demanding any quota instead they wanted appointments on merit.

The ECP had informed the court that it was ready to take separate exams from the special persons after this, the court disposed of the case.

The court had previously sought comments from ECP and had observed that it would not allow any discrimination with special persons of the society.