IHC Disposes Of Petition Regarding Promotion Of FBR's Woman Officer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday disposed of a petition with instructions filed by an FBR’s BPS-21 officer Shahbano Ghaznvi seeking promotion in next grade.
Justice Rana Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the petition filed by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s woman officer.
At the outset of hearing, petitioner woman came to the rostrum and took the stance that she had been kept in admin pool for year due to which her right of promotion was affected and many junior officers got promotions. She prayed the court to issue directives for addition of her name in high power board.
Deputy Attorney General Faisal Irfan Advocate adopted the stance that and said that establishment division had started preparations to convene high power board for the promotion of FBR’s grade 21 officers. He also produced the office memorandum of establishment division served to the FBR and said that the division had also sought service record of the officers of FBR, Pakistan Customs Service and Inland Revenue.
At this, the bench remarked that after production of the memorandum the court is disposing of the petition. It, however, said that the court would pass an order regarding it.
