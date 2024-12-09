IHC Disposes Of Plea Against Identification Parade
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of the petition with observations, against sending of PTI activists to jail for identification parade in D-Chowk protest case.
A Division Bench, comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case against the orders of anti-terrorism court.
The court in its order noted that the ATC didn’t mention the reasons of sending the arrested people to jail, adding that this process could be completed in one or two days.
The arrested persons were left on the mercy of the trial court and deprived of their fundamental rights, it said.
The order said that if the people are not identified during the procedure, then their would be no compensation of their arrest. The identification of the accused have been completed and they can use their legal rights, it said.
The court said that this petition was only to the extent of the concerned decision of ATC. The petitioners could approach the relevant forum regarding the objections on the actions.
It may be mentioned that the ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra had sent the PTI activist to jail for identification procedure.
