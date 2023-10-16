IHC disposes of plea against jail trial of PTI chairman

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of the plea against the jail trail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in the cipher case, observing that apparently there was no dishonesty as the petitioner himself had expressed security concerns several times

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of the plea against the jail trail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in the cipher case, observing that apparently there was no dishonesty as the petitioner himself had expressed security concerns several times.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq wrote the verdict in the petition of the defence in the said matter.

The court, in its decision, said the PTI chairman could approach the trial court if he had reservations about the jail trial.

Earlier during hearing, the petitioner’s counsel Sardar Latif Khan Khosa said that the trial court had dismissed the request of physical remand on August 16, and jail trial was started on August 30.

He alleged that the cipher case was made with the intention of malice.

Special Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi apprised the court about the chain custody of the cipher. The last receiver of the cipher was Azam Khan, the then principal secretary to the prime minister, who himself appeared before the investigating officer and recorded his statement.

Azam Khan's name had been included in the list of witnesses, he added.

After hearing the arguments, the court disposed of the plea.