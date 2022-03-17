IHC disposes of plea against political processions

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition against possible political processions in Federal capital in coming days.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that it was the responsibility of the administration to protect the lives and property of citizens as it was the top priority.

Petitioner's lawyer Haseeb Malik adopted the stance that the political parties had announced to hold political processions in Islamabad and there was a risk of clashes during it.

The chief justice remarked that what this court could do in it, adding that it was not a relevant forum instead the administration was authorized to grant permissions.

The chief justice said this court couldn't do the risk assessment, adding that concern authority would be responsible if there would be any damages.

The court subsequently disposed of the case with above observations.