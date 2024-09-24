IHC Disposes Of Plea Against Potential Trial Of PTI Founder In Army Court
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition of PTI founder against his potential trial in an army court after the Federal Government denied the claim.
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder regarding the aforesaid matter.
During the course of proceedings, Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal informed the court that so far nothing in that regard was under consideration of the government. If any such decision was taken then the procedure would be followed, he added.
After the AAG's statement, the court disposed of the petition.
