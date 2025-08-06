IHC Disposes Of Plea Against Removal Of PARC's Chairman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC)Wednesday disposed of the petition as ineffective against the removal of Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali from his post.
Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar heard the case and disposed it of. During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer and others appeared in the court. The government lawyer said that Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali's term of service ended on July 26, the petition has become ineffective after the end of the term of service.
It is requested that the petition be disposed of as ineffective, he said.
On this occasion, the court asked the petitioner's lawyer what do you say about this, to which the petitioner's lawyer said that yes, that is so, the term of service has ended. The court, subsequently, disposed of the petition as ineffective. Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali had challenged the orders to remove him from his post. The court had issued a stay order on the said orders and Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali was arrested in the PARC recruitment case and is currently in jail.
Recent Stories
Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan
Imran Khan decides not to field candidates on seats fell vacant after leaders' d ..
Children eat meals while listening to my item song “Aaj Ki Raat”:Tamannaah B ..
Death toll from hunger, malnutrition in Gaza nears 200 amid ongoing blockade
UHS launches consortium to boost editorial collaboration
MoF partners with Institute of Management Accountants to launch CMA, FMAA certif ..
Aima Baig sparks secret wedding rumours with Designer Zain Ahmed
KSE-100 crosses 144,000-point level for first time in Pakistan
Rory McIlroy returns to defend DP World Tour Championship
UAE to compete in World Games Chengdu 2025
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise reports $843.6 million H1 revenue
Shams to revolutionise customer engagement with AI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC disposes of plea against removal of PARC's chairman2 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Kazakhstan visits IIUI President to discuss academic & interfaith collaboration2 minutes ago
-
4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat and surrounding areas2 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured, roof collapse incident in Lahore12 minutes ago
-
SU academic convocation in December, computer-based test made mandatory for MPhil, PhD, Teaching Ass ..12 minutes ago
-
Cop booked for seizing widow’s plot, construction halted after FIR22 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on quacks continues in Gujrat22 minutes ago
-
Drug paddler gets 14 year imprisonment32 minutes ago
-
DPO Gujrat holds open court32 minutes ago
-
Five arrests five more human traffickers42 minutes ago
-
Youth Affairs department marks Independence Day with motivational session, Azadi walk42 minutes ago
-
Trilingual Speech Competition Announced at Sindh University for Independence Day Celebrations42 minutes ago