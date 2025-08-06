Open Menu

IHC Disposes Of Plea Against Removal Of PARC's Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC)Wednesday disposed of the petition as ineffective against the removal of Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali from his post.

Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar heard the case and disposed it of. During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer and others appeared in the court. The government lawyer said that Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali's term of service ended on July 26, the petition has become ineffective after the end of the term of service.

It is requested that the petition be disposed of as ineffective, he said.

On this occasion, the court asked the petitioner's lawyer what do you say about this, to which the petitioner's lawyer said that yes, that is so, the term of service has ended. The court, subsequently, disposed of the petition as ineffective. Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali had challenged the orders to remove him from his post. The court had issued a stay order on the said orders and Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali was arrested in the PARC recruitment case and is currently in jail.

