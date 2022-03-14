UrduPoint.com

IHC Disposes Of Plea Against Vaccination

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2022 | 05:24 PM

IHC disposes of plea against vaccination

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of a petition against administration of COVID-19 vaccination to children forcibly and sent the matter to NCOC.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that why this court should interfere into the policy prepared by the government against COVID-19.

On the query of the bench, the petitioner said that his children were not being allowed come school without the vaccination. He said that no one in the world was being forced for vaccination.

The court disposed of the case with above instructions.

