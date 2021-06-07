IHC disposes of plea regarding internet service in tribal areas

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed off a petition seeking restoration of internet service in tribal areas of the country, after the statement of the Interior Ministry.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the students of the said area seeking the court orders for provision of internet service in tribal areas.

Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah and representatives of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Interior Ministry appeared before the bench.

The representative of Interior Ministry, informed the court that the Defence Ministry had prepared a schedule for restoration of service in tribal areas and it had been shared with the PTA.

The court observed that the action was being taken on the request of the petitioner and due to it this court disposed of the case.