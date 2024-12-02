IHC Disposes Of Plea Regarding Islamabad's Own Assembly
Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 07:03 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of a petition seeking formation of a separate legislative assembly of Islamabad
The court observed that the Federal government could initiate a consultation process with all stakeholders including the political parties regarding the matter. A constitutional amendment could be introduced in light of the recommendations of the consultation process.
The court, however, said that it is a settled principle that the court couldn’t force the legislators to make any law.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of IHC passed an order on a petition moved by Barrister Yawar Gardezi regarding the matter.
The court said that it is necessary to form Islamabad’s legislative assembly for the protection of the rights of citizens of the federal capital like other provinces which are independent in making their laws.
It said that the law ministry had objected that the court couldn’t issue directions in this case. The consensus among the political parties in the Parliament is necessary, it added.
