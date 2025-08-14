(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition regarding missing person Naseem Butt after it was informed that he was in Adiala Jail on judicial remand in a case.

The report submitted to the court by the Islamabad police said that the citizen Naseem Butt was arrested in the case of Rawalpindi Airport Police Station.

Justice Muhammad Azam Khan heard the petition of the missing citizen's wife Saika Andleeb for recovery of Naseem Butt. DSP Legal Sajid Cheema of the Federal Police appeared in court and submitted the report.

It said that Naseem Butt is arrested in the case of Rawalpindi Airport Police Station. Naseem Butt and others are accused of illegal transplantation of human organs, it added. Naseem Butt is currently in Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

The court disposed of the recovery petition in light of the report.