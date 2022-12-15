UrduPoint.com

IHC Disposes Of Plea Regarding Overseas Pakistanis' Votes

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2022 | 06:50 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition against the amendments with regard to the rights of vote to the oversea Pakistanis.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri disposed of the plea after the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) requested to withdraw its case.

The petitioner's lawyer appeared before the court and adopted the stance that there were two cases pending before the top court regarding the matter. He said that they wanted to approach the top court after withdrawing its case.

The court accepted the request and disposed of the case.

