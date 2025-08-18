Open Menu

IHC Disposes Of Plea Regarding Recovery Of Two Missing Persons

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 08:38 PM

IHC disposes of plea regarding recovery of two missing persons

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of a petition regarding recovery of the two citizens after the police submitted that the two persons were arrested in a case of illegal transplantation of human organs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of a petition regarding recovery of the two citizens after the police submitted that the two persons were arrested in a case of illegal transplantation of human organs.

DSP Legal Islamabad Police told the court that the two accused including Rakesh Masih and Shaun Masih were arrested by the Airport Police Station, Rawalpindi in illegal transplantation of human organs.

Justice Muhammad Azam Khan heard the petitions filed by Waqas Masih seeking the recovery of his brothers Rakesh Masih while Saima Masih had filed plea for recovery of her husband Shaun Masih.

DSP Legal Sajid Cheema of the Federal Police appeared in court and submitted the report.

The report said that Rakesh Masih and Shaun Masih and others are accused of illegal transplantation of human organs and currently they are in Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

The court disposed of both the recovery petitions in light of the police report.

Recent Stories

HESCO declares Sanghar city one feeder as load-she ..

HESCO declares Sanghar city one feeder as load-shedding free

38 seconds ago
 Governor inaugurates tree plantation drive in Quet ..

Governor inaugurates tree plantation drive in Quetta

44 seconds ago
 Commissioner Sukkur visits civil hospital with cha ..

Commissioner Sukkur visits civil hospital with chairman district council

45 seconds ago
 Planning Ministry launches ‘URAAN AI Techathon-1 ..

Planning Ministry launches ‘URAAN AI Techathon-1.0’ to ignite innovation

47 seconds ago
 China's Hithium strikes energy storage deal with P ..

China's Hithium strikes energy storage deal with Pakistan's IEC to tackle power ..

48 seconds ago
 Govt believes in protecting rights of people, prov ..

Govt believes in protecting rights of people, providing equal opportunities: Gov ..

51 seconds ago
Law Minister calls for reforms in justice system a ..

Law Minister calls for reforms in justice system amid rising gender-based violen ..

3 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai unveils all member of first Emirati ..

Digital Dubai unveils all member of first Emirati virtual family

13 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Ga ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur donates his one-month s ..

3 minutes ago
 Secretary tourism issues strict orders for GDA fie ..

Secretary tourism issues strict orders for GDA field officers to ensure tourism ..

3 minutes ago
 Scattered showers reported in Lahore

Scattered showers reported in Lahore

3 minutes ago
 Medicines supply ensured in respective districts o ..

Medicines supply ensured in respective districts of Balochistan: Dr Yousaf

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan