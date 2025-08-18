IHC Disposes Of Plea Regarding Recovery Of Two Missing Persons
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 08:38 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of a petition regarding recovery of the two citizens after the police submitted that the two persons were arrested in a case of illegal transplantation of human organs
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of a petition regarding recovery of the two citizens after the police submitted that the two persons were arrested in a case of illegal transplantation of human organs.
DSP Legal Islamabad Police told the court that the two accused including Rakesh Masih and Shaun Masih were arrested by the Airport Police Station, Rawalpindi in illegal transplantation of human organs.
Justice Muhammad Azam Khan heard the petitions filed by Waqas Masih seeking the recovery of his brothers Rakesh Masih while Saima Masih had filed plea for recovery of her husband Shaun Masih.
DSP Legal Sajid Cheema of the Federal Police appeared in court and submitted the report.
The report said that Rakesh Masih and Shaun Masih and others are accused of illegal transplantation of human organs and currently they are in Adiala Jail on judicial remand.
The court disposed of both the recovery petitions in light of the police report.
