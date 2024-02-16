IHC Disposes Of Pleas Against Elections Results In Three Constituencies
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 08:14 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday disposed of the petitions challenging the elections results in NA-46, NA-47 and NA-48 Islamabad
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict which was reserved previously after hearing arguments from respondents.
The court said that the interference by the IHC was not appropriate at the time when the identical applications were already pending with the ECP.
It said that the petitioners have requested the ECP to withdraw its notifications. The ECP’s lawyer has told the court that the institution would take decisions on these applications.
It further said that the ECP’s lawyer said that law would take its course as per the decisions.
It may be mentioned here that PTI’s supported candidates Aamer Mughal, Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bokhar have challenged the elections’ results in NA-46, NA-47 and NA-48, respectively.
