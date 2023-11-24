Open Menu

IHC Disposes Of PTI Chairman's Plea For Early Decision On His Case

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2023 | 07:18 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of a miscellaneous application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for early hearing on his application seeking to withdraw appeal against the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of a miscellaneous application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for early hearing on his application seeking to withdraw appeal against the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who heard the plea, observed that all the matters were proceeding together. The court would decide the matter in next week.

The PTI chairman, in the miscellaneous petition, had stated that the application was filed on January 18, to withdraw his appeal.

The court had reserved its verdict on September 13, after hearing arguments from two sides.

He mentioned that the decision had not been announced despite lapse of two months and ten days, and prayed the court to decide the matter early.

The PTI chairman had challenged the decision of Election Commission of October 21, 2022 in the IHC. Noe he wants to withdraw that appeal as he has filed an identical case in the Lahore High Court.

