ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman exemption from appearance in seven cases.

The petitioner prayed the court to grant permission to withdraw the plea, which was accepted by the two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

The petitioner's lawyer Amna Ali adopted the stance that as his client had joined the investigation in the seven cases and also approached the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in that regard, he wanted to withdraw the instant petition. She prayed the court to grant permission in that regard.

The court disposed of the petition while accepting the PTI chief's request.