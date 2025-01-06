IHC Disposes Of PTI Leader's Plea Seeking Cases Details
Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 08:39 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of the petition regarding cases details against PTI leader Taimur Saleem Jhagra after submission of report
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of the petition regarding cases details against PTI leader Taimur Saleem Jhagra after submission of report.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case and subsequently disposed it of.
During the hearing of the petition regarding the provision of details of the cases registered in Federal capital, lawyer Qasim
Wadood appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner.
The Deputy Attorney General submitted a report to the court on behalf of DSP Legal Sajid Cheema. According to the report, a case has been registered against Taimur Saleem Jhagra in the Secretariat Police Station.
The court disposed of the petition after the details of the cases were provided.
Recent Stories
4 bootleggers held, 158 liters liquor recovered
384 EUM students get Honhaar scholarship
15 suspects arrested in Shahzad Town during ICT Police search operation
AARI scientists researching on 600 new lines of chickpea, lentil: Dr Khalid Huss ..
CNS praises Coastal Command for safeguarding country’s coastal areas despite c ..
FDA provides relief on 2,888 applications last year
PFA seizes 1,000kg gram flour prepared with corn husk
IHC disposes of PTI leader's plea seeking cases details
Pet cat show held
International Defence Conference 2025 to kick off February 16
IHC rejects bail of old woman in narcotics case
QESCO removes 295 transformers of agriculture consumers after installing solar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 bootleggers held, 158 liters liquor recovered25 seconds ago
-
15 suspects arrested in Shahzad Town during ICT Police search operation28 seconds ago
-
CNS praises Coastal Command for safeguarding country’s coastal areas despite challenging security ..18 seconds ago
-
FDA provides relief on 2,888 applications last year19 seconds ago
-
PFA seizes 1,000kg gram flour prepared with corn husk21 seconds ago
-
IHC disposes of PTI leader's plea seeking cases details22 seconds ago
-
Pet cat show held24 seconds ago
-
IHC rejects bail of old woman in narcotics case26 minutes ago
-
QESCO removes 295 transformers of agriculture consumers after installing solar26 minutes ago
-
Work on repair, construction of 462 roads underway in Punjab26 minutes ago
-
1,300 FIRs registered over traffic disruptions in last 10 days26 minutes ago
-
Meeting at the SCP aims to elevation of judiciary on World Justice Index56 minutes ago