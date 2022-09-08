UrduPoint.com

IHC Disposes Of PTI's Plea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 04:20 PM

IHC disposes of PTI's plea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition seeking permission of PTI's worker convention at Convention Center Islamabad.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by PTI. Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal informed the court that the district administration had granted permission to PTI for holding even at Convention Center.

The PTI's lawyer said that his party had been given a NOC including the terms and conditions for holding the event. He prayed the court to also issued a directive for grant of permission in future to this the chief justice said that the court was not passing such order.

The court remarked that this was the authority of district administration, adding that no one knew what happened in future.

The court subsequently disposed of the case stating it had become ineffective after the grievance was resolved.

