ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of a case challenging the FIA notices to the employees of PTI Secretariat after the agency assured to issue it again with amendments.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

The petitioner had adopted the stance that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had not mentioned the reason for summon in its notices to the staff.

The court noted that the FIA had issued notices while violating its own circular.

The court said that there was nothing wrong if the FIA mention the reason in its notices.

The court remarked that it was the responsibility of the agency to tell the reason to the person to whom it was summoning.

The FIA had not fulfilled its duty for not writing the subject, it added.

PTI's counsel Shahkhawar Advocate prayed the court to bound the FIA to follow the legal procedure while summoning the people.

After listening arguments, the court reserved its judgment and later disposed of the case after the assurance of FIA for re-issuance of the notices as per the SOPs.