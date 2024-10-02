Open Menu

IHC Disposes Of Shibli Faraz's Plea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 10:18 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of a contempt plea filed by former minister Shibli Faraz after it was told that the petitioner’s name had been removed from travel restriction lists

IHC's Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case.

During the hearing, a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) official informed the court that it had only Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) and the petitioner’s name was not on it.

The officials of Immigration and Passports Directorate said that the petitioner’s name had been removed from the Passport Control List (PCL) and now his name was in the Exit Control List (ECL).

Additional Attorney General Munwar Dogal adopted the stance that Shibli Faraz’s name had also been removed from the ECL and PCL.

The court observed that the contempt petition had become ineffective after implementation of its decision, and disposed of the case.

