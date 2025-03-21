IHC disposes off Afghan refugees' plea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday disposed off a petition against alleged harassment of Afghan refugees and ordered the authorities to strictly follow the law as per the notification dates July 27, 2024.

The IHC’s Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the petition of Afghan refugees including Jalaluddin and others.

The court has said in the decision that according to the petitioner, the government of Pakistan itself registered him as a refugee. The petition requested to prevent harassment and his forced displacement until the expiry of the card.

The court has directed that the government should strictly implement the law as per the notification and dispose of the petition to prevent harassment and forced eviction.