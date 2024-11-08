Open Menu

IHC Disposes Off Contempt Petition On PTI Founder’s Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 09:10 PM

IHC disposes off contempt petition on PTI founder’s meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed Adiala Jail’s Superintendent to schedule a meeting between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and a list of party leaders and lawyers, aiming to address a conflict regarding visitation rights.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan heard a contempt petition filed by PTI’s legal team.

During the hearing, the petition argued that the jail authorities had not allowed meetings with the PTI founder, despite previous court orders.

Advocate General Islamabad Ayaz Shaukat, PTI’s lawyer Faisal Fareed Chaudhry and Adiala Jail Superintendent Abdul Gafoor Anjum appeared before the court for case proceedings.

Advocate General Shaukat told the court that he had responded to the contempt petition, noting that three coordinators had been appointed as per the court’s previous order. However, he added that jail authorities had not received an updated list of individuals permitted to meet the PTI founder.

In response, PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry argued that Waqas Panjotha, one of the coordinators designated by PTI, had gone missing. He claimed that they had submitted the necessary list, including Panjotha’s name.

Justice Khan, addressing both sides, inquired why there was confusion regarding the list and reiterated the importance of adhering to the court’s directives. The court then instructed the PTI legal team to submit a finalized list of individuals permitted to meet with the PTI founder.

When asked why the meeting could not be arranged immediately, Superintendent Anjum explained that, due to the high-profile nature of the PTI founder, additional security measures are required for visits. He also noted that visiting days at the jail are scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays.

He assured the court that PTI representatives, including Faisal Chaudhry, had been granted meeting time with the PTI founder daily, with sessions lasting up to eight hours.

Justice Khan then directed the Superintendent to take the finalized list from PTI and submit it to the Advocate General Islamabad. This step, he remarked, should help resolve any misunderstandings and streamline future meetings.

After these directives, the court disposed off the petition and ordered that the PTI founder be allowed to meet with his designated team on Tuesday.

