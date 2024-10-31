IHC Disposes Off Gandapur's Petition For Meeting With PTI Chief
Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 09:52 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday lifted restrictions that previously limited Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur from visiting the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Adiala Jail, citing that security concerns have been addressed
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the case.
During the hearing, Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail informed the Islamabad High Court that there is no restriction on Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur meeting the PTI founder, as earlier imposed security restrictions have been lifted. The Deputy Superintendent clarified that the Home Department had imposed the initial restrictions due to security concerns, but meetings are now allowed.
The court reviewed Gandapur’s request for a meeting after the Deputy Superintendent Jail’s statement. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir questioned why restrictions were previously imposed, emphasizing the role of the coordinators appointed to handle such meetings. The deputy superintendent explained that coordinators, including Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja, and previously Intazar Hussain Panjutha, ensure the orderly arrangement of meetings within the prison.
The court subsequently disposed off Gandapur's request following the assurances given by the prison administration.
