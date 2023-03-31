UrduPoint.com

IHC Disposes Off Gandapur's Plea

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday disposed off a petition of PTI's leader Ali Amin Gandapur after the capital police submitted report regarding details of FIRs against him.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by Gandapur seeking details of FIRs against him.

The capital's police submitted its report which stated that 18 FIRs had been registered against Gandapur.

After this, the court disposed of the petition.

