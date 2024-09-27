IHC disposes off petition on Bushra Bibi case details

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday disposed of a petition regarding the provision of details on cases involving Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder.

Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb heard the case.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer, Faisal Farid Chaudhary, appeared alongside Deputy Attorney General Raja Arshad Kayani, State Counsel Malik Abdul Rahman, and others.

During the proceeding, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Legal, Sajid Cheema presented a report to the court.

It was revealed that a case against Bushra Bibi was registered at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on June 6, 2023. This case, currently under challenge in bench five.

The Deputy Attorney General informed the court that, within the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Bushra Bibi faces only the Toshakhana 2 case.

The petitioner’s lawyer noted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Bushra Bibi after her acquittal in the iddat case.

After hearing the information, the court disposed of the request for details on her cases.