IHC disposes off plea regarding bogus FIR against woman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad police on Monday accepted the mistake of registering First Information Report (FIR) against a woman on behalf of an unknown complainant and submitted the report to the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by a woman challenging an FIR in Aabpara Police Station against her.

The police submitted its report to the bench and said that the case had been discharged on the request of the complainant citizen. However, a criminal case couldn't be initiated against the unknown citizen, it said, adding that the FIR against the woman should also have not been registered.

Expressing annoyance, the court said it was not a village of far flung are as the police had started such practice. The court said that the petitioner woman could approach the relevant forum if she wanted to get registered her case.

The court, subsequently, disposed off the case.