IHC Disposes Off PTI MNA's Plea Against Travel Restriction
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed off the petition of MNA Syed Raza Ali Gilani after the FIA report was submitted regarding his name on travel restriction list.
Justice Azam Khan heard the petition against the travel ban of PTI MNA Syed Raza Ali Gilani. The report was submitted by the FIA to the court, which said that the name of the petitioner is not included in any travel ban list.
The petitioner's lawyer informed the court that despite the name not being in the travel ban list, we were offloaded.
A delegation of 12 parliamentarians was supposed to go abroad. The 11 parliamentarians went abroad but I was offloaded. If my name is not in any travel ban list, why was I stopped?
The court remarked that your name is not in any travel ban list till date. We cannot say about the future. The lawyer requested the court to make this report part of the order. The judge remarked that it was a written report. It will be made part of the order and that will issue a complete order upon it.
