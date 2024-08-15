IHC Disposes Off PTI's Plea For NOC To Protest
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 09:51 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed off a petition after the district administration assured to issue NOC for PTI’s procession near Tarnol
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed off a petition after the district administration assured to issue NOC for PTI’s procession near Tarnol.
The court rejected the request of PTI to grant permission to hold protest at F-9 Park.
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case, filed by PTI seeking permission for protest. Lawyer Barrister Shoaib Shaheen argued that his party was not being issued NOC for the protest for last six months.
The lawyer said that the administration has given a place where even 5,000 people would be unable to reach.
He said that they should be given approval for protest in F-9 Park, parade ground or at Peshawar Mor.
The court said that advocate general Islamabad has given assurance to issue NOC for protest near Tarnol on August 22. It said that the court couldn’t pass an order regarding the location of the protest as it was the provision of the district administration.
After this, the court disposed off the petition.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
Naqvi pays tribute to police for foiling terrorist attack in Taunsa
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days5 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel6 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan6 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st8 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production8 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 208 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children8 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates9 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC9 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"9 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas9 hours ago
-
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal9 hours ago