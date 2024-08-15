(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed off a petition after the district administration assured to issue NOC for PTI’s procession near Tarnol.

The court rejected the request of PTI to grant permission to hold protest at F-9 Park.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case, filed by PTI seeking permission for protest. Lawyer Barrister Shoaib Shaheen argued that his party was not being issued NOC for the protest for last six months.

The lawyer said that the administration has given a place where even 5,000 people would be unable to reach.

He said that they should be given approval for protest in F-9 Park, parade ground or at Peshawar Mor.

The court said that advocate general Islamabad has given assurance to issue NOC for protest near Tarnol on August 22. It said that the court couldn’t pass an order regarding the location of the protest as it was the provision of the district administration.

After this, the court disposed off the petition.