ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction with Adiala Jail’s medical arrangements for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder, calling the jail authorities’ response inadequate during a hearing on his medical examination request.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case.

During a hearing, the Superintendent of Adiala Jail submitted a report stating that doctors are available for the PTI founder’s medical examination, which takes place three times a week. However, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb found the jail’s report, along with the State Council’s response, unsatisfactory.

The State Council, in defense of the jail’s medical practices, reiterated that doctors are present in the facility and examinations are conducted regularly.

While the Punjab government’s Home Department had imposed ban in jail meetings till October 25.

The court remarked that the PTI founder is an under-trial prisoner. The petitioner’s lawyer pointed out that even in wartime, doctors are allowed to examine prisoners, suggesting that the jail’s current practices are insufficient.

During a recent visit to the jail, the Judge observed that some doctors present were not qualified or appointed based on merit. Justice Aurangzeb remarked that the jail’s handling of the PTI founder’s medical requirements needed improvement and indicated that a formal order would be issued on this request soon.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the case till Thursday.