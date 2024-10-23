Open Menu

IHC Dissatisfied With Adiala Jail's Medical Arrangements For PTI Founder

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 06:50 PM

IHC dissatisfied with Adiala Jail's medical arrangements for PTI founder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction with Adiala Jail’s medical arrangements for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder, calling the jail authorities’ response inadequate during a hearing on his medical examination request.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case.

During a hearing, the Superintendent of Adiala Jail submitted a report stating that doctors are available for the PTI founder’s medical examination, which takes place three times a week. However, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb found the jail’s report, along with the State Council’s response, unsatisfactory.

The State Council, in defense of the jail’s medical practices, reiterated that doctors are present in the facility and examinations are conducted regularly.

While the Punjab government’s Home Department had imposed ban in jail meetings till October 25.

The court remarked that the PTI founder is an under-trial prisoner. The petitioner’s lawyer pointed out that even in wartime, doctors are allowed to examine prisoners, suggesting that the jail’s current practices are insufficient.

During a recent visit to the jail, the Judge observed that some doctors present were not qualified or appointed based on merit. Justice Aurangzeb remarked that the jail’s handling of the PTI founder’s medical requirements needed improvement and indicated that a formal order would be issued on this request soon.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the case till Thursday.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prisoner Government Of Punjab Jail Visit October Islamabad High Court Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index hits record high, closes at 87,194 p ..

PSX 100 Index hits record high, closes at 87,194 points

1 hour ago
 PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for ..

PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..

4 hours ago
 Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

4 hours ago
 Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian atta ..

Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..

4 hours ago
 The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everyw ..

The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere

4 hours ago
 Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match ag ..

Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England

4 hours ago
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

6 hours ago
 President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chi ..

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

19 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan