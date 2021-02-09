UrduPoint.com
IHC, District Courts Functioning In Routine: IHC Clarifies

Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday clarified that the IHC and district courts had remained functional and carried out their regular court work, to serve the public.

It had been wrongly reported in some sections of the press that the IHC and district courts had been closed indefinitely by the court administration, said a press release issued here.

It stated that the judges of IHC had been performing their functions and remained present in their respective chambers.

It is clarified that the Islamabad Bar Council (IBA), Islamabad High Court Bar Association and District Bar Association had announced a strike. Therefore in order to avoid inconvenience to the general public and lawyers, the cause lists were cancelled for only one-day.

