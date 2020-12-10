IHC express annoyance over CDA for not paying compensation to affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday expressed annoyance with Capital Development Authority (CDA) over not payment of compensations to the affectees of new residential sectors and said that why not the court should impose fine on previous chairmen and board members.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the compensations were pending since 1968 and 1976.

There were two Pakistan one for the elites and riches while the other for the poor, he remarked.

The court said that it was embarrassing for the civic body to run affairs in this way.

The people from whom ancestral lands were acquired in Islamabad were facing hardships for compensation.

The Federal capital was occupied by the elite and the poor did't get even land compensation.

The Chief Justice remarked everyone should bow their heads in shame. This is a reflection of 75 years of how this country is being run. What was the justification for not paying the compensation of 1968 and 1976 till now?The bench remarked that why not all the chairmen of CDA and board members in the meantime were imposed heavy fines? The hearing of the case then adjourned till Friday.