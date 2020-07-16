IHC expresses dissatisfaction over non-submission of report by police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday expressed its dissatisfaction over non-submission of a report by the Islamabad Police in a case pertaining to the whereabouts of Suleman Farooq.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of the IHC, who heard the petition filed by Professor Mohammad Sharif about his 27-year-old son, ordered to initiate a departmental action police officials, besides imposing fine of Rs 2 million each on them.

During the course of proceedings, a police representative informed the court that a joint investigation team (JIT) had been constituted to probe the missing citizen case, however, the report could not be prepared so far. He prayed the court to grant some time for preparation of the report.

Justice Kiyani observed that the Safe City Project was only being used by the police to take pictures of couples. There was no one to keep vigil as about the safety of citizens, he added.

The court adjourned the case.

Suleman Farooq, electrical engineer, reportedly went missing from Phase III of Bahria Town Rawalpindi on October 4 last year. The petitioner had lodged a first information report with the Loi Bher Police about the disappearance of his son.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Athar Minallah adjourned the case pertaining to another missing person Imran Khan till August 11.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokher informed the court that a joint investigation team (JIT)had been constituted to probe the matter.