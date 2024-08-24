- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwani missing brothers ..
IHC Expresses Serious Concerns Over State Institutions’ Apathy In Azhar Mashwani Missing Brothers Case
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb releases written order and holds that there is no hope if the chief executive of the state will address this matter
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday released written order in the case of missing brothers of PTI activist Azhar Mashwani, and expressed serious concerns over apathy of the state institutions.
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb released the written order.
The judge held that there was no progress or information about missing brothers of Azhar Mashwani.
“This is very regrettable,” held the court.
In a one-page order, Justice Aurangzeb also made it clear that the Additional Attorney General had hinted that the Attorney General would discuss the matter with the Prime Minister.
The court criticized the state’s response as “insufficient” and expressed doubt that whether the Chief Executive would address the issue.
The order also noted the “regrettable” apathy from all involved parties. It mentioned that the petitioner had partially presented his arguments and instructed that the case be scheduled for hearing before an available bench.
Two brothers of Azhar Mashwani, the PTI activist, went missing on June 6.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum procession concludes peacefully in ICT20 minutes ago
-
DC visits routes of Chehlum processions30 minutes ago
-
Two mine workers die1 hour ago
-
Six gamblers held during raid3 hours ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident3 hours ago
-
Monsoon Rains expected in KP, Punjab, AJK and GB from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Sindh from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews security for chehlum procession3 hours ago
-
Interior Minister visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's shrine3 hours ago
-
PM sets one-month deadline for govt offices to switch to paperless system3 hours ago
-
Lahore experiences hot, humid, partly cloudy weather3 hours ago
-
PM reviews legal aspects, final stages of PakPWD closure4 hours ago