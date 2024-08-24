IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwani missing brothers case

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb releases written order and holds that there is no hope if the chief executive of the state will address this matter

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday released written order in the case of missing brothers of PTI activist Azhar Mashwani, and expressed serious concerns over apathy of the state institutions.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb released the written order.

The judge held that there was no progress or information about missing brothers of Azhar Mashwani.

“This is very regrettable,” held the court.

In a one-page order, Justice Aurangzeb also made it clear that the Additional Attorney General had hinted that the Attorney General would discuss the matter with the Prime Minister.

The court criticized the state’s response as “insufficient” and expressed doubt that whether the Chief Executive would address the issue.

The order also noted the “regrettable” apathy from all involved parties. It mentioned that the petitioner had partially presented his arguments and instructed that the case be scheduled for hearing before an available bench.

Two brothers of Azhar Mashwani, the PTI activist, went missing on June 6.