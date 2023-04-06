(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted one-time exemption from appearance to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and extended his interim bail till April 18, in eight FIRs with regard to riot and vandalizing in judicial complex.

A two-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, heard the interim bail petitions of former prime minister Imran Khan. Previously, the court had ordered Imran Khan to join the investigation process and also ensure his attendance on every hearing.

At the outset of hearing, Chief Justice remarked that it was essential for a petitioner to appear in person to get bail. Law would take its own course if the accused didn't appear before the court, he said. He, however, said that the court wouldn't write something, in advance, in its order.

The chief justice observed that the assessment committee could increase the security after viewing the threats. He asked that if someone was entitled for four personnel, then whether his security could be increased after the threats. Justice Farooq remarked that former prime minister was not being provided security.

Imran Khan's lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar said that his client would surrender before the anti-terrorism court after the Eid and prayed the court to extend the interim bail till that time. He said that Imran Khan would also join the investigation process during the time.

The chief justice remarked that there was also a need to maintain decorum in the lower courts.

He said that there was still half month up to Eid, adding how the interim bail could be extended for 15 days.

He said that a former US president appeared before the court and faced indictment.

The court said that it was just viewing consequences of this order if passed, adding whether this court could grant such relief to a common citizen tomorrow.

Advocate General Islamabad Barrister Jahangir Jadoon said that the petitioner would continue to adopt excuse of security threats. Imran Khan should tell a final date for appearance, he added.

Additional Attorney General said that the IGP had authority to increase security of former prime minister. He said that Imran Khan should inform the police before arriving to Islamabad.

Imran's lawyer said that 140 FIRs had been registered against his client. He said that expenditures were also required to spend on security deployment.

After hearing arguments, the court extended the interim bail of Imran Khan in eight FIRs till April 18, and also granted him one-time exemption from attendance. The chief justice said that the court would give protection to the petitioner while disposing of the case on next hearing.

It may be mentioned here eight application were filed by Imran Khan's counsel Salman Safdar this day to the IHC seeking one-time exemption from appearance. It stated that Imran Khan was not provided foolproof security on the last hearing by the police despite the orders of the court.