IHC Extends Imran Khan's Interim Bail Till May 3

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 05:50 PM

IHC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till May 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till May 3, in eight FIRs with regard to riot and vandalizing at Judicial Complex.

A two-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, heard the bail cases.

Imran Khan's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry Advocate said that his client was ready to come Islamabad for appearing before the court but he had to attend proceeding in Lahore High Court (LHC).

The lawyer prayed the court to extend the interim bail of Imran Khan till the first week of May. The chief justice remarked that the court was already granting extraordinary relief to the petitioner, adding the anti-terrorism court would grant the final bail to the accused.

The chief justice asked the lawyer neither embarrass the court nor themselves.

Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon said that he had already informed during the last hearing that the accused wouldn't appear before court on the next date. Imran Khand didn't appear despite the fact that district administration had made foolproof security arrangements, he said.

He also produced the SOPs regarding the appearance of Imran Khan to the court. The chief justice remarked that these were two different things but the question was whether the security of Imran Khan had been restored or not being former prime minister.

The court accepted the request of Imran Khan for one-time exemption and extended his interim bail till May 3.

