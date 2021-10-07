UrduPoint.com

IHC Extends Interim Bail Of Asif Zardari Till Nov 9

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday extended the interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari till November 9, in New York City property cases.

The bench also sought opinion from defence lawyer Farooq H. Naek and National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor regarding the new amendment in NAB Ordinance.

The court asked whether the bail cases would be shifted to the special courts after the promulgation of fresh ordinance. The prosecutor adopted the stance that all bail cases should be dismissed after the introduction of new law.

The court instructed the prosecutor to study the new ordinance and also brief the NAB investigation officer about it.

Justice Aamer Farooq asked whether the powers of NAB for arresting accused were withdrawn. To this, Farooq H. Naek was of the view that the new amendments had increased the powers of anti graft body.

Now the Names of the accused would be placed on exit control list (ECL).

He further said it would be seen later if the ordinance get approval from Parliament or not. Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked the system would be streamed line when the Parliament would be strengthened more.

Naek said the parliamentary committees had no powers. The chief justice remarked but the parliament could make laws. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till November 9. The court also granted one day exemption from hearing to the accused on medical grounds.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the pre arrest bail case of Asif Ali Zardari. The NAB had alleged the accused for holding an apartment in New York City, which had not been declared.

