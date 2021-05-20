ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of the owner of B4U Group of Companies Saifur Rehman till June 9, in a case pertaining to allegedly looting the public on the name of investment.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the bail case filed by accused Saifur Rehman.

Petitioner's counsel Sardar Latif Khosa contended that his client Saifur Rehman was still infected with COVID-19 and due to it he couldn't appear this day before the court.

He prayed the court to grant one-day exemption from hearing to his client which was allowed by the bench.

The lawyer said that he would file his detailed answer against the NAB's reply in the bail case on next hearing. He couldn't discuss the matter with his client due to COVID-19, he argued.

After listening arguments, the court extended the interim bail of accused and adjourned the case till June 9.