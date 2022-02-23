IHC extends interim bail of ex-chairman EOBI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday extended the interim bail of former chairman EOBI Zafar Gondal and others in a corruption case till March 15.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case filed by Zafar Gondal and accused Abdul Rauf.

The court instructed the official of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to give arguments on the interim bail on next hearing.

It may be mentioned here that a lower court had cancelled the bail of five accused including Zafar Gondal on February 12. Gondal and others were named in case for causing a loss worth Rs 3700 million to national kitty.