ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of PPP's leader Rukhsana Bangash in a case lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Ghulam Azam Qambrani conducted hearing on pre-arrest bail plea of PPP's leader in a NAB's inquiry against her.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that his department had sent a questionnaire to the petitioner but had given no answer.

Later, she gave answers on reminder, he said, adding that the bureau had no attention to arrest her.

However, the defence lawyer said that senior lawyer Farouk H. Naek was busy in Supreme Court Karachi registry and couldn't appear before court this day. He prayed the court to adjourn hearing till next date. The lawyer said that NAB first deny possibility of arrest but later it used to arrest the people.

After this, the court adjourned hearing till January 12, and extended the interim bail of the petitioner.