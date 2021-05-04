ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former President Asif Ali Zardari's aide Amjad Ikhlaq till May 27, in a fake accounts case.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Anjam Jandran heard the pre-arrest bail petition of Amjad Ikhlaq.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also submitted its comments against the petition during this day hearing after which the court adjourned the case till next date.

The court directed the two sides to give final arguments on next date of hearing.