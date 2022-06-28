IHC extends interim bails of PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bails of leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) till September 13 in Masjid e Nabvi incident.

Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed, ex-speaker NA Asad Qaiser, Fawad Chaudhry, Qasim Suri, Shehbaz Gill, Haleem Adil Sheikh and others had filed pre-arrest bails.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the interim bail petitions.

The petitioners' lawyer adopted the stance that the interior ministry had not submitted report so far.

He said that cases details against Asad Qaiser were also not provided yet.

The deputy attorney general said no case had been registered against Asad Qaiser in matter pertaining to cause the disgrace to the religion.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till September 13.