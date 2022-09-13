UrduPoint.com

IHC Extends Interim Bails Of Sheikh Rasheed, Others

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 05:30 PM

IHC extends interim bails of Sheikh Rasheed, others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bails of former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in Saudi Arab incident.

PTI leaders Asad Qaiser, Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill, Qasim Suri and Haleem Adil Sheikh's pre-arrest bails were also extended.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah hearing the case also sought record of cases registered across the country against the petitioners.

Petitioners' lawyer Faisal Chaudhry Advocate pleaded that the cases registered against his clients as soon as the government changed. This court had directed the interior ministry to submit the record and also asked the National Assembly secretariat to submit the report.

The deputy attorney general told the court that he had the FIA report instead of report from the Ministry of Interior. He said no case was registered against the petitioners in any police station of Islamabad regarding the matter.

The court directed the Deputy Attorney General to take a week and submit the record to the court. The court said don't do what was done in the past, it had not been a good practice. The chief justice asked the DAG to inform the court that how many cases there were in the whole country against the accused.

Sheikh Rashid's lawyer said that his client's house was raided many times. The chief justice remarked that this court only orders up to the extent of Islamabad. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 23.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Interior Ministry Saudi Arab Interior Minister Police Station Rashid Federal Investigation Agency September Islamabad High Court From Government Court Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

54 seconds ago
 Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against h ..

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against him on social media

1 hour ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekist ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan to attend SCO meeting

2 hours ago
 Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst ..

Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst pathway programme participants

2 hours ago
 Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass pray ..

Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass prayers for Khalistan movement

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.