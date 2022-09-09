UrduPoint.com

IHC Extends Pre-arrest Bails Of Sheikh Rasheed, Murad Saeed

Published September 09, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday extended the pre-arrest bail of former Federal ministers Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Murad Saeed till September 27, in a case registered against them on violation of Section 144.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the bail petitions of former ministers. Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed appeared before the court while Murad Saeed was given a one-time exemption from appearance.

The defence lawyer told the court that Murad Saeed could not attend the proceedings as the roads were closed due to the flood in his area.

After listening to the arguments, the court extended the interim bail of the accused.

