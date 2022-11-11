IHC extends protective bail to PML-N leader Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday extended protective bail to Federal Minister and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif in terrorism cases against him.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akthar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition moved by the minister and extended his protective bail till December 19.

During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer Sardar Timur Aslam Advocate and Assistant Attorney General Usman Ghumman appeared before the court and submitted the report of Islamabad Police and FIA.

The Assistant Attorney General said that the report could not be submitted on behalf of Punjab province and KPK.

According to the report, no case had been registered against Mian Javed Latif in FIA and cyber crime Islamabad.

The court extended Javed Latif's protective bail till December 19 and adjourned the hearing.

Mian Javed Latif had approached the high court against the cases registered in Lahore and Peshawar.