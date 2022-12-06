IHC extends stay against Bara Kahu bypass project

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended stay order against the Bara Kahu Bypass Project till December 9, to the extent of Quaid e Azam University.

During hearing, Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s lawyer Hafiz Arafat said that not a single structure was required to be demolished for Bara Kahu Bypass project.

The university did not sign any lease agreement with CDA in last forty years while other all universities in Islamabad had lease agreements with the civic body.

The lawyer said that the CDA could initiate any project of public interest under the lease agreement.

The Quaid e Azam University had not agreement but still it was trying to get benefits of it.

The court adjourned further hearing till December 9. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by professors of the university.