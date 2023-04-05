(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended its stay order till April 11, against recounting of votes in six union councils of Karachi.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case filed by Jamaat e Islami.

However no one appeared from the petitioner's side during the hearing.

The court remarked that it would cancel the stay order if the petitioner didn't appear on next hearing. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till April 11.