UrduPoint.com

IHC Extends Stay Against Sealing Of Grand Hayatt Building

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 08:44 PM

IHC extends stay against sealing of Grand Hayatt building

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended its stay order till June 22, against sealing of multi-story building of Grand Hayatt Hotel and the actions of NAB and FIA into the matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended its stay order till June 22, against sealing of multi-story building of Grand Hayatt Hotel and the actions of NAB and FIA into the matter.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case, challenging the orders of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for sealing the multi-story building at Constitution Avenue. The officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) appeared before the court.

At the outset, the IHC chief justice questioned if the PAC was authorized to issue orders for sealing any building.

Additional prosecutor general NAB prayed the court to re-list the said case so that answer could also be submitted.

The court served notices to the respondents on a miscellaneous application of the petitioner for June 22.

It may be mentioned that the PAC had ordered to seal the building and instructed NAB and FIA to take action on the matter. However, the petitioner had challenged the order before the IHC.

Related Topics

Chief Justice National Accountability Bureau State Bank Of Pakistan Hotel Federal Investigation Agency May June FBR Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority Court

Recent Stories

Emirates Dermatology Society and Novartis collabor ..

Emirates Dermatology Society and Novartis collaborate to raise awareness on skin ..

1 minute ago
 Guterres Says UN Sending Aid to Ukraine in Wake of ..

Guterres Says UN Sending Aid to Ukraine in Wake of Kakhovka Dam Incident

18 minutes ago
 Four killed as rival gangs exchange fire over old ..

Four killed as rival gangs exchange fire over old enmity

18 minutes ago
 PCSP completes social audit training of 166 CDCs

PCSP completes social audit training of 166 CDCs

18 minutes ago
 Against Civilian Infrastructure Must Stop After De ..

Against Civilian Infrastructure Must Stop After Destruction of Kakhovka HPP - UN ..

18 minutes ago
 Decision on Restoration of Kakhovka Plant to Be Ma ..

Decision on Restoration of Kakhovka Plant to Be Made Soon - Official

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.