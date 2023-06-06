IHC extends stay against sealing of Grand Hayatt building

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended its stay order till June 22, against sealing of multi-story building of Grand Hayatt Hotel and the actions of NAB and FIA into the matter

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case, challenging the orders of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for sealing the multi-story building at Constitution Avenue. The officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) appeared before the court.

At the outset, the IHC chief justice questioned if the PAC was authorized to issue orders for sealing any building.

Additional prosecutor general NAB prayed the court to re-list the said case so that answer could also be submitted.

The court served notices to the respondents on a miscellaneous application of the petitioner for June 22.

It may be mentioned that the PAC had ordered to seal the building and instructed NAB and FIA to take action on the matter. However, the petitioner had challenged the order before the IHC.